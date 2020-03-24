Head-To-Head Contrast: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.21 billion 7.03 $579.76 million $6.65 16.23 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 5.34 $150.42 million $2.94 8.13

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 4 9 0 2.69 Cousins Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus price target of $134.23, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Volatility & Risk

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 18.07% 5.79% 2.31% Cousins Properties 22.88% 3.77% 2.43%

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

