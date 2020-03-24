Head-To-Head Comparison: Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and NV5 Global (OTCMKTS:NVEE)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flight Centre Travel Group and NV5 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.60%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and NV5 Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global $508.94 million 0.74 $23.76 million $3.19 9.14

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Volatility & Risk

Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 4.67% 11.66% 6.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisual-security and surveillance-information technology-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.