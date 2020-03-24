Head to Head Analysis: Organogenesis (ORGO) and Its Rivals

Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Organogenesis to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis -15.50% -126.41% -20.55% Organogenesis Competitors -2,343.80% -254.18% -32.37%

3.9% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organogenesis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $260.98 million -$40.45 million -6.95 Organogenesis Competitors $2.14 billion $274.21 million -0.40

Organogenesis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Organogenesis. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Organogenesis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Organogenesis Competitors 6383 17227 33446 1338 2.51

Organogenesis presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Organogenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Organogenesis beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company's pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

