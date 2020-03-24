HD Supply Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HD Supply in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on HDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $24.47 on Monday. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

