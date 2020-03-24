HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,353 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HD Supply by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after buying an additional 245,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

