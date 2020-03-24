HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. HC2 has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.90 million. Analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

