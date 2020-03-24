HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Trading Down 10.4%

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)’s share price fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.28, 806,358 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 441,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.
