HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Trading Down 10.4%

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)’s share price fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.28, 806,358 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 441,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

