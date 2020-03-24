HB Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. HB Fuller has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.15-3.35 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HB Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

FUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

