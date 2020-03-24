Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.