Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HARL stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.38. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.