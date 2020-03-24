HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading Down 8.5%

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.56, 967,447 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 347,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 99.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

