Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $161,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

