Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

