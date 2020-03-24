Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.