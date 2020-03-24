Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

