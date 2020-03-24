Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $64.75 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Great Western Bancorp worth $64,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

