Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 5.6%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.62, approximately 784,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 677,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
