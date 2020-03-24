Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 5.6%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.62, approximately 784,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 677,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

