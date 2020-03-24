Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 140. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 111.24 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112.24 ($1.48), with a volume of 10115150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.58 ($1.57).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.20 ($3.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

