Gazit Globe (GZTGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Gazit Globe stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

