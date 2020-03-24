GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GME opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

