Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Chemed worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,215,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHE opened at $355.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.27. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

