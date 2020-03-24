Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

