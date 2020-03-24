Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

