Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,761 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

