Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,187,500 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,187,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,806,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,529,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,453 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

