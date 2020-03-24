Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after buying an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ashland Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,611,000 after buying an additional 156,297 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $10,485,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

