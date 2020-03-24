Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.50% of Pattern Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGI. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of PEGI opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is -482.86%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.