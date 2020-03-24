Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.40. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $187.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

