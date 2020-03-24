Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Macy’s worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.