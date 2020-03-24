Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

