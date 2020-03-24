Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

