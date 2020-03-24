Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $364.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

