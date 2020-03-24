Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,041,000 after purchasing an additional 134,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 804.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 610,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SJR opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

