Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

