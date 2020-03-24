Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

