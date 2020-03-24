Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $20,654,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.