Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after acquiring an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. SunTrust Banks downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE:DVN opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

