Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

