Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Arcosa worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

