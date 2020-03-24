Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

