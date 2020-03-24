Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.53% of Sally Beauty worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

