Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

