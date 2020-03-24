Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of ICU Medical worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $35,745,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

