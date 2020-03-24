Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 44,610 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.27% of PetIQ worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PetIQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in PetIQ by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $506.92 million, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

