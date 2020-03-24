Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 126,300 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

