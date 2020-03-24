Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 101,100 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

