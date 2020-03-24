Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 16,738 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. grace capital bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE INXN opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.
InterXion Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
