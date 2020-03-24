Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 16,738 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. grace capital bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

INXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.