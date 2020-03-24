G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIII. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

GIII stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

