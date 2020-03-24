FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Wedbush

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

