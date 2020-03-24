FY2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Reduced by Analyst

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after buying an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.